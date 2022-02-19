Advertisement

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An avalanche blocks the Old Glenn Highway at mile 8 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Seward Highway reopened after avalanche slide, Old Glenn Highway to remain closed overnight
Two people were arrested after a SWAT team was called in to resolve a situation in Eagle River...
SWAT investigation leads to two arrests in Eagle River
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
All Mat-Su schools closed Friday, hundreds without power
Americus Australis opal
Alaska auction to feature huge opal stashed away for years
The governor and the ACLU of Alaska agreed for the state to pay $495,000 after a wrongful...
Gov. Dunleavy, ACLU of Alaska defend state paying $495,000 settlement to sacked psychiatrists

Latest News

Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege
Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner battered and burned her son...
Florida mom, partner accused of battering, burning son for stealing
A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from...
Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers
Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner battered and burned her son...
Teen battered and burned for stealing, police say