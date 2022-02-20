Alaska’s Congressional delegation wants large cruise ships to bypass Canada, again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Congress and President Joe Biden managed to salvage a shortened large cruise ship season in Alaska last summer with a one-year reprieve from the Passenger Vessel Services Act.

The treaty requires foreign-flagged large cruise ships to dock in Canada before they arrive in Alaska from the Lower-48.

Canada has not allowed those ships in its waters since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Alaska’s Congressional Delegation wants another one-year waiver just in case Canada closes its ports again.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, along with Congressman Don Young have introduced the bills in their respective chambers.

“Alaska’s economy and our communities should not be at the mercy of decisions made by the Canadian government and I will do whatever is needed to ensure Alaskans can prosper,” Murkowski said in a statement released by the delegation.

The bills cover 59 foreign-flagged large cruise ships.

“Simply put, we need a banner year for visitors in 2022,” said Sullivan in the same statement. “Alaskans cannot gamble again on the goodwill and commonsense of our Canadian neighbors, who failed us last year.”

President Biden signed the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act on May 24, 2021 which allowed those large cruise ships to bypass Canadian ports on their way to Alaska last summer.

Alaska’s Congressional Delegation led the effort to get the bills passed in less than two weeks.

“While the cruise industry and Canadian authorities continue conversations, and progress has been made, formal legislation is a necessary insurance policy to protect Alaskan livelihoods,” Young said.

The three lawmakers want Congress to pass a similar measure to insure Alaska gets its first full large cruise ship season since 2019.

