Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash

Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, died when a police helicopter crashed. The 44-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter.(Source: Huntington Beach Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:40 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say an officer was killed and another officer was critically injured after a Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed in water near California’s coast.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said the helicopter crash-landed Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach.

Police Chief Eric Parra said in a news conference Saturday night that 44-year-old Nicholas Vella died in the crash. He was a 14-year veteran with the department and leaves behind a wife and daughter, according to police.

Police say the helicopter crash-landed while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach, California. One officer was killed and another was injured.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

The second officer is a 16-year veteran with the department. The officer was not named, but police said he is in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.

