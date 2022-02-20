Advertisement

Old Glenn Highway, Hatcher Pass Road to remain closed

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced that the Old Glenn...
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced that the Old Glenn Highway will remain closed Saturday night between milepost 7.6 and 8.5.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:20 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Avalanches in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have closed two roads after avalanches slid down across the Old Glenn Highway and Hatcher Pass Road.

A natural avalanche that cross the Old Glenn Highway Friday morning was reviewed by avalanche specialists on Saturday. Clearing crews began working to remove the snow from the roadway on Sunday, but the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced on social media that the road would remain closed between milepost 7.6 and 8.5 for a third consecutive night.

Related: Old Glenn Highway to remain closed overnight due to avalanche

“This is done for the safety of the workers clearing the slide. Thank you for your patience and please don’t approach the slide,” the post said.

The department closed Hatcher Pass Road at milepost 11 on Feb. 15 due to increased avalanche danger. Natural slides crossed both upper and lower portions of the road, and the department said that the road may remain closed for two weeks.

Multiple avalanches crossed Hatcher Pass Road over the weekend.
Multiple avalanches crossed Hatcher Pass Road over the weekend.(Photo Courtesy Alaska 511)

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An avalanche blocks the Old Glenn Highway at mile 8 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Old Glenn Highway to remain closed overnight due to avalanche
Two people were arrested after a SWAT team was called in to resolve a situation in Eagle River...
SWAT investigation leads to two arrests in Eagle River
Americus Australis opal
Alaska auction to feature huge opal stashed away for years
An avalanche blocks the Old Glenn Highway at mile 8 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Seward Highway reopened after avalanche slide, Old Glenn Highway to remain closed overnight
The governor and the ACLU of Alaska agreed for the state to pay $495,000 after a wrongful...
Gov. Dunleavy, ACLU of Alaska defend state paying $495,000 settlement to sacked psychiatrists

Latest News

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced that the Old Glenn...
Old Glenn Highway to remain closed overnight due to avalanche
Celebrity Millennium docked in Skagway last summer.
Alaska’s Congressional delegation wants large cruise ships to bypass Canada, again
Cruise ship docked in Skagway summer of 2021
2022 Cruise Ship Season Update
Carnival Millennium docked in Skagway
Alaska Cruise Ships Update