Old Glenn Highway, Hatcher Pass Road to remain closed

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Avalanches in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have closed two roads after avalanches slid down across the Old Glenn Highway and Hatcher Pass Road.

A natural avalanche that cross the Old Glenn Highway Friday morning was reviewed by avalanche specialists on Saturday. Clearing crews began working to remove the snow from the roadway on Sunday, but the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced on social media that the road would remain closed between milepost 7.6 and 8.5 for a third consecutive night.

“This is done for the safety of the workers clearing the slide. Thank you for your patience and please don’t approach the slide,” the post said.

The department closed Hatcher Pass Road at milepost 11 on Feb. 15 due to increased avalanche danger. Natural slides crossed both upper and lower portions of the road, and the department said that the road may remain closed for two weeks.

Multiple avalanches crossed Hatcher Pass Road over the weekend. (Photo Courtesy Alaska 511)

