Sky Watch Alaska: The bright planets leave the night sky

The brightest planets in the sky will soon be leaving the night sky and you'll have to get up early to see them.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - To see Jupiter in the evening sky, you’ll need to be fast. By the end of February, Jupiter will have joined Venus and Saturn in leaving the night sky. Of course, they don’t disappear completely. Venus is now visible in the morning--around 6:30 a.m. Alaska Time--but sunrise is getting earlier and earlier.

It’s been four years since the brightest planets haven’t been visible in the evening sky.

The aurora forecast for Saturday night is for highly active aurora. If you get pictures or video of the aurora, we’d love to see them--and maybe show them on Sky Watch Alaska. The best way to get them to Alaska’s News Source is to go to our website and click the the Submit Photos/Videos in the banner. Or just click here to get there in one step.

