Active weather pattern returns to Southcentral

snow and ice return to Southcentral on Monday
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:42 AM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the old saying goes: “all things must come to an end”, so it is with weather. Much of the southern half of the state enjoyed roughly 48 hours of sunny and quiet weather. While it doesn’t sound like much, the two day break gave Municipality and State crews necessary time to make additional and substantial progress on clearing snow, unclogging storm drains, along with responding to and cleaning up from recent avalanches.

The first storm of the week is making progress into southwestern Alaska late Sunday night, bringing snow, ice, and rain for the second half of the night. A large canopy of clouds that extend all the way to Hawai’i is getting all charged up with deep, tropical moisture, and is headed directly for Southcentral to start the week. Like several of our previous storms this winter, round one of precipitation will move from Southwest to northeast, arriving in the immediate Anchorage vicinity around Noon. It’ll start as a wet, heavy, slushy snow, but I do expect a pretty quick change to rain by late evening or around Midnight.

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the Susitna Valley from Noon Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday for the potential of seeing 8 to 16 inches of accumulation at storm’s end late Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the western Kenai from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday. Snow may accumulate up to four inches and then factor in about one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation as the transition to a cold rain occurs late Monday evening. Much of the rest of the region will stay under a cold rain for the duration of the storm, but another brief period of snow may occur as the storm system heads for Southeast Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a great President’s Day...

