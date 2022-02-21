Advertisement

Alaska’s largest airport again considering its first hotel

By Dave Leval
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:38 AM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport offers plenty of flights, rental car services and restaurants. The one thing it does not have right now is a hotel.

However, the airport appears to be working to change that.

“We see a lot of people that are actually here on long layovers. So having a convenient airport hotel would be good,” Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak said in an interview before he left for Texas to help run airports in Houston.

Passengers would not be the only ones who would benefit from the hotel, according to Szczesniak.

“It gives flight crews an opportunity to get off the plane, and if they get to the hotel, that’s when their clock starts ticking on their ability to get back up in the air,” Szczesniak said.

The hotel has been part of the airport’s master plan, first released back in 2014. The most recent talk concerning a potential hotel surfaced in 2019, as Szczesniak mentioned a 150-room building near the rental car center.

Those plans fell through, but Szczesniak said a new location for it is now being considered.

“It would definitely be somewhere that would be customer facing, in the terminal core or out in the East Airpark, where we would anticipate the hotel being built,” he said.

Szczesniak said it could take up to three years before a site is chosen and the hotel opens, if the project is approved.

