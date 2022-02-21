Attorneys for man convicted of 1993 Fairbanks murder file motion for acquittal or new trial

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Attorneys for Steven Downs, the man found guilty of murdering a 20-year-old woman on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus in 1993, have asked the state of Alaska to either acquit Downs and dismiss the conviction, or grant a new trial.

In court documents shared Alaska’s News Source, attorneys Franklin E. Spaulding of Spaulding Law and James P. Howaniec of Howaniec Law Offices filed a motion requesting that the court enter a judgement of acquittal and dismiss the convictions against Downs, 47, or that a new trial be granted.

A jury convicted Downs on first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault on Feb. 10 after a monthlong trial that finally put an end to a case that had gone cold for years. The verdict put a tentative end to a case that began in April 1993, when 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathroom of a dorm hall on the UAF campus with bullet and stab wounds to her body.

Genetic testing linked Downs to the case in 2018, and police contacted him and arrested him in Maine in February 2019. Downs was extradited from Auburn, Maine, and brought to Alaska for the trial.

According to the court document, the defense had moved for a judgement of acquittal, but it had been denied by the court. Alaska law allows a defendant to renew a motion for judgement of acquittal within five days of a verdict. The motion was filed last Monday.

In the motion, Spaulding and Howaniec listed four key details from the trial as basis for a mistrial.

Downs’ attorneys accused the lead investigator of the case, detective Randel McPherron, of perjury for “brazen false testimony” regarding whether or not Downs owned a gun at the time of the murder. The motion says that McPherron “went to the bathroom” during the time in which a key witness, Katherine deSchweinitz Lee, told the court that she recanted a previous statement she made about Downs owning a gun. DeSchweinitz Lee is the former girlfriend of Downs.

The defense also accused the prosecution of improper allegations, specifically relating to the prosecutor arguing that Downs had lied to investigators when asked if he personally knew Sergie.

“This is serious prosecutorial misconduct that warrants dismissal of the convictions against Defendant,” the motion reads.

The motion also argues that the state had illegally monitored phone calls between Downs and his attorney while Downs was jailed at the Fairbanks Correctional Center, citing an “unusual” and “odd” email from Assistant Attorney General Christopher Darnall specifying that the state had listened to a phone conversation between Downs and attorneys that was recorded by the Alaska Department of Corrections, but had found “nothing material or relevant” relating to the case. The motion mentioned that Darnall’s email said that the Department of Corrections routinely monitors and records phone calls made within the building.

The motion also argued that the prosecution unfairly focused on what was believed to be weapon that was used in the murder, an H&R .22 pistol. Defense attorneys accuse the prosecution of improperly arguing that Downs had a “propensity” for owning an H&R .22 pistol, and that the prosecution continued arguing that the gun was the murder weapon despite testimony from witness Nicholas Dazer that the gun “did not appear” to be the same gun that “he recalled from 1993.” The defense also accused the prosecution of presenting “no evidence” of their arguments, essentially shifting the burden of proof to Downs.

Downs’ attorneys also accused the prosecution of misleading the jury by improperly presenting other witnesses, including deSchweinitz Lee, Jerilyn Nelson and Leighton Lee, all of which had testified in previous interviews information that was contradictory to that which the jury heard.

The motion is different from an appeal, which cannot be made until after sentencing. Downs is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

The full motion can be read below:

