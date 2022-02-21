A new week brings more storms to southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The stretch of nice weather we saw during the weekend is coming to an end across Southcentral. While the dry time was much needed across the region, a new storm is set to take aim on Southcentral. We’re already seeing clouds thickening up across the region, with some light flurry activity. While that will be the primary impact for your Monday morning, things are set to change into the afternoon and evening hours.

The persistant and stubborn high in the North Pacific Ocean continues to be the big driver for a weather pattern. Thanks to a low in the Bering Sea, the flow between these two systems directs plenty of moisture into Southcentral. This will set up for a wet pattern that will stick around through Tuesday morning, along with winds set to increase into the late afternoon and evening hours. Ahead of this activity a winter storm warning has been issued for the Susitna Valley and a winter weather advisory for the Kenai.

Starting this afternoon, rain and snow will begin to spread across the Kenai. It’s here where 1 to 4 inches of snow will fall with some minor ice accumulation. This comes as temperatures are set to warm well above freezing, leading to a gradual changeover to rain. Rain and snow will continue to spread across Southcentral, with the heaviest snow expected to fall in the Susitna Valley. Areas north of Willow could easily see 8 to 16 inches of snow, with reduced visibility, while Anchorage will see a brief shot at snow before a transition to rain occurs.

Whether rain or snow, a mess can be expected through the overnight into Tuesday. Roads will be impacted, visiblity will be reduced and winds could gusts as high as 40 mph through the evening. The activity is set to come to an end through Tuesday morning, with quieter weather through midweek.

Have a safe Monday!

