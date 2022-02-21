Tow truck companies see increased volume of calls after Valentine Day’s storm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage roads were left slushy last week, following a week of snow, ice, and rain, which meant that Anchorage towing companies found themselves with a busy work week.

“The phones start ringing at 6 a.m. right when we get here,” Midnight Sun Towing Manager Greg Joubert said. “And they continue to ring throughout the day until late into the night.”

Midnight Sun Towing says they saw between 20-30%more calls following the Valentine Day’s storm last week, after Anchorage saw a week filled with mixed weather conditions.

“The weather conditions, it seems like mother nature is not sure what kind of mood she is in,” Joubert said. “We get an abundance of snow during the day.”

Anchorage roads were left slippery last week, congested with snowbanks and neighborhoods that were still waiting to be plowed.

“What has increased is just the amount of people that need winched out, the amount of tows and just the people in the cul de sacs having problems getting out because it takes about 3 to 4 days for the city to get to those side roads and get everything taken care of,” Joubert said.

Vulcan Towing & Recovery said they experienced a similar uptick in call volume.

“The last three days I think we’ve done approximately 200 calls, 40 of them which are whinch-outs,” Wrecker Driver for Vulcan Towing & Recovery Kenny Frye said. “People sliding off the road, pulling them out of the ditches as safely as we can.

The ice on the roads put drivers — if they were not careful — right into a ditch.

“I know our sanding guy is trying to get to it, but I know it’s a lot to do,” Frye said. “They are like bobsled rinks. I mean it doesn’t look that bad, you put your breaks on and nothing you can do about it.”

And with busier phone lines, Tow Truck companies say people should expect longer wait times for services.

“This time of the year nobody can be there in 30 to 45 minutes. So just, realize you’re next in the queue, it’s going to take probably an hour to two hours for any tow truck company to come assist you,” Joubert said.

