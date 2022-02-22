Alaska Senate starts hearing new PFD formula bills to resolve the dividend debates

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Senate Finance Committee has started hearing two new bills that would rewrite the 1982 statutory Permanent Fund dividend formula in different ways.

The first bill would use 75% of a now-annual draw from the Permanent Fund for state services and 25% for dividends. Under that model, the PFD would be roughly $1,250 in 2022, increasing steadily each year to be around $1,600 by the end of the decade.

The nonpartisan Legislative Finance Division’s models show that the 75-25 split would see surpluses over the next 10 years. The state’s main savings account would start to be replenished after being depleted over a decade of deficit spending.

The second Senate bill would stair-step up to a 50-50 dividend over the next three years, but it would be contingent on the Legislature enacting new revenue measures that bring in $700 million per year to bridge an anticipated fiscal gap.

Under that proposal, the dividend would be $1,100 in 2022 and it would increase to $1,300 in two years. If the Legislature enacts new revenues, the PFD would jump up to almost $3,000 in three years and grow to around $3,300 by 2030.

If those new revenue measures fail, the dividend would increase incrementally to around $1,500 by the end of the decade under Senate Bill 199.

Fairbanks Republican Sen. Click Bishop, a co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said the goal is to send one or more PFD formula bills to the Senate floor by the end of the week. If the Senate approves one, it would head to the House of Representatives, which is hearing similar proposals, before heading onto Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk for his consideration.

Sitka Republican Sen. Bert Stedman, the other co-chair of the committee, said he hopes both bills go to the Senate floor. He stressed that both proposals have just been introduced and could be amended, but that he believes the 75-25 split could be durable and sustainable.

Last year, a bicameral and bipartisan legislative working group wrote a framework for a long-term fiscal plan. It called for a PFD formula to be put in the Alaska Constitution and for the Legislature to work toward a 50-50 dividend.

Pitched as a comprehensive fiscal plan, the working group also called for a more effective spending cap and between $500 million and $775 million of new revenues annually to bridge the state’s projected fiscal gap.

Soldotna Republican Senate President Peter Micciche has endorsed the 50-50 PFD model. He is optimistic that the “lion’s share” of a fiscal plan can be approved this session despite the conventional wisdom that fewer major bills pass during election years.

Brad Keithley, managing director of Alaskans for Sustainable Budgets, wrote in opposition to both of the new Senate PFD formula proposals. He said neither of them fulfill the working group’s constitutional dividend framework and he cited research that dividend cuts fall disproportionately on middle and lower-income Alaskans.

SFIN has filed two bills - SB 199 & 200 - which substantially restructure the PFD. The bills were just filed last week, are to be first heard Monday morning and already are scheduled for public comment Monday afternoon. Here's ours; we oppose both. #akleg https://t.co/0Qjl5vuk9f — AK4SustainableBudget 📊 (@AK4SB) February 20, 2022

The governor took to social media on Monday to encourage Alaskans to call in and support his 50-50 dividend. It would pay a roughly $2,500 dividend in 2022, growing incrementally to around $3,300 by 2030.

Dunleavy says with high oil prices and record Permanent Fund investment growth, that the Legislature can afford to put a 50-50 dividend in the state constitution without new taxes. The nonpartisan Legislative Finance Division shows that the governor’s plan would see a deficit of between $800 million and $1.2 billion by 2030, but it has used lower oil price figures than the Dunleavy’s administration for its models.

“His math doesn’t work,” Stedman said about the governor’s plan.

Stedman argued that those numbers are too optimistic and that Dunleavy’s plan would require “significant” new taxes to be enacted to be sustainable in the long term. That’s a criticism that’s been leveled at the 50-50 dividend for close to a year.

Sen. Natasha von Imhof, R-Anchorage, also urged caution as legislators consider a new dividend formula under an improved fiscal situation.

“Just like you don’t build a church for attendance on Christmas and Easter, you don’t pass a dividend bill based on $90 oil,” she said. “We need to find something that’s sustainable and affordable over time.”

There was frustration from Alaskans who called into the committee on Monday. Many called in support of the 1982 PFD formula, which hasn’t been followed since 2015. It would pay a dividend over $4,200 in 2022, but it is projected to see deficits of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion by the end of the decade.

Stedman said making that level of cuts from a $4.5 billion operating budget is simply impossible.

“That’s just fantasy land,” he said. “That’s beyond fantasy land, it’s hallucinations with LSD.”

Some callers were frustrated that the perennial PFD issue has not been solved. Others felt like Alaskans have been forgotten in favor of state government spending during a tough economic situation and high inflation.

The Senate bills would change the PFD statute, but currently, they would not put a new dividend formula in the Alaska Constitution.

The challenge in passing a constitutional amendment is that it would require two-thirds of the Legislature to support it. It would then need to be approved by a majority of voters in November.

The Legislature has lacked the votes for any new constitutional dividend proposal.

Some legislators have been opposed to putting the dividend in the constitution with concerns that the state’s fiscal situation will again worsen. Others don’t believe the numbers don’t add up for a 50-50 PFD without major new taxes.

Sen. Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, a long-term supporter of the 1982 dividend formula, noted the downside of just making a statutory formula change, which requires a simple majority of both the House and Senate and then the governor’s signature.

He said that without constitutional protection, the Legislature could simply ignore a new PFD formula, like it has with the current statute.

