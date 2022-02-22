Advertisement

Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says

By Megan Pacer
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A U.S. Army Alaska soldier who died in an on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson last month was killed by a mobile kitchen that fell while it was being lowered, according to a report from the Army.

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla, 20, was an Army petroleum supply specialist with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at JBER. According to a preliminary loss report released by the Army Combat Readiness Center, Ferrer-Padilla died on Jan. 24 during an “an industrial/ occupational mishap” at the base.

A containerized, or mobile, kitchen was in the process of being lowered during a tire change, the report states. Ferrer-Padilla was removing one of the jack stands when, according to the report, the mobile kitchen tipped over about 90 degrees and landed on her.

“Due to reduced traction from an icy surface, the Soldier was unable to get clear of the equipment and was killed instantly,” the report reads.

Originally from Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, Ferrer-Padilla joined the Army in September 2019 and began working in Alaska in August 2020. She was remembered as a dedicated soldier and a loving wife, Lt. Col. Justin Pritchard, 6th BEB commander, said at the time of her death.

According to the preliminary loss report, an average of one Army soldier per year has died in industrial/occupational mishaps. Ferrer-Padilla’s death was the first fatality of that kind in fiscal year 2022, the report said.

According to the Army, preliminary loss reports are “intended to be used as an engagement tool for leaders to discuss the hazards and trends impacting Soldier safety and readiness.”

