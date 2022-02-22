Advertisement

Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday

Anchorage School District teachers contract
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:28 AM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds and wet weather have canceled all in-person classes Tuesday for the Anchorage School District and all but one school in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District.

The lone school remaining open Tuesday in the Mat-Su is Glacier View School. All other Mat-Su students will resort to online learning. The Anchorage School District did not specify if students will have remote learning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

