Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds and wet weather have canceled all in-person classes Tuesday for the Anchorage School District and all but one school in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District.

The lone school remaining open Tuesday in the Mat-Su is Glacier View School. All other Mat-Su students will resort to online learning. The Anchorage School District did not specify if students will have remote learning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.