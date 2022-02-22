Advertisement

Anchorage School Board set to vote on district budget at upcoming meeting

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:52 PM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board has a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday during which members are set to vote on the Anchorage School District’s preliminary budget for the 2023 fiscal year. They’ll also vote on a ratified agreement between the teachers union and the district.

Last Friday, Superintendent Deena Bishop announced masks will become optional for students and staff later this month. While the decision over masks isn’t on the agenda, it can be brought up during public comment or the superintendent’s update. In December, the school board reversed Bishop’s earlier decision to make masks optional during the superintendent update.

The school district is projecting a $67.09 million dollar budget deficit for the upcoming year fiscal year, with $91 million available in federal money through ARP Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds to help offset the budget deficit. The federal funds have to be spent by Sept. 30, 2024.

On Tuesday, the district is asking the school board to authorize an upper limit spending authority of about $850.5 million. If the preliminary budget is approved, it will move on to the Anchorage Assembly for approval. Once the legislative session wraps in Juneau, the school district will finalize its adopted budget, adding any changes made by the legislature or assembly.

The school board will also vote on the ratified agreement between the Anchorage Education Association and the district. In late January, the district and the teachers union tentatively agreed on a three-year contract.

