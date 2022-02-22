Advertisement

Another winter low with rain and snow

Drive with caution as roads remain slick
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:32 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The swings in temperature will continue as another winter low brings, rain, freezing rain, snow and wind. An active weather pattern will be ongoing this week as storms surge north out of the pacific with a load of warm air and moisture.

The trailing end of the storm fronts is just slightly north of Hawaii.

Widespread rain and snow is moving over Southcentral Alaska on Monday night. Mile 24 of the Kenai Spur Highway has 5 inches and a winter weather advisory for the Kenai-Soldotna area is extended through 4 a.m. Tuesday, for total accumulations of 6-12 inches of snow. Snow moves east by Tuesday morning, turning to a chance of rain through the day.

High winds are expected for Anchorage. Winds from the southeast are expected at 35 to 50 mph, except southeast 60 to 75 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. With these winds, it is likely temperatures will stay above 32 overnight. Most of the low pushes east and past the city by midday, although a chance of rain is expected Tuesday, with partly sunny skies.

The high temperature for the state on Monday was 45, recorded at Kodiak, Port Heiden and False Pass. The low temperature for Alaska was -38 degrees in Fort Yukon and Deadhorse.

