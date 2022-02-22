Advertisement

Army seizes 3 tons of cocaine in high-speed chase at sea

Three tons of cocaine were seized by Mexico's army as a helicopter captured the high-speed chase at sea. (Source: SEMAR)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:58 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mexico’s army seized three tons of cocaine off Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The high-speed chase took place about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Three suspects are in custody and face charges linked to drug smuggling.

According to the Mexican Navy, they are fighting organized crime to prevent criminal groups from operating in the Sea of Cortez area from increasing their profits in the production and distribution of drugs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Alaska’s largest airport again considering its first hotel
Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
Attorneys for Steven Downs have asked the state of Alaska to either acquit Downs and dismiss...
Attorneys for man convicted of 1993 Fairbanks murder file motion for acquittal or new trial
The Fault in the Facts
The Fault in the Facts: Am I safe in my doorway during an earthquake?
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate starts hearing new PFD formula bills to resolve the dividend debates

Latest News

The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
LIVE: Biden gives update on Ukraine situation; Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response
Built on Williams’ popularity as a brash radio host, the show has been a success for...
‘Wendy Williams Show’ ending after 13 seasons
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
Russia pushes into Ukraine; West hits back with sanctions
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Prosecutor: 3 cops in George Floyd killing ‘chose to do nothing’