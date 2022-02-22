Advertisement

‘Arthur’ airs final episode after 25 seasons

'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.
'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.(WGBH/Business Wire via AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite aardvark is saying goodbye.

The beloved PBS animated show “Arthur” aired its final episode Monday after 25 seasons.

Since 1996, Arthur, his family, and friends have taught children lessons about kindness, inclusion, and empathy.

The show is the longest-running children’s animated series in the US.

But “Arthur” isn’t going away completely – PBS says reruns will still be available on PBS Kids. New “Arthur” content – including a podcast and digital shorts – will be rolling out later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced that the Old Glenn...
Old Glenn Highway back open, Hatcher Pass Road remains closed
The Fault in the Facts
The Fault in the Facts: Am I safe in my doorway during an earthquake?
Celebrity Millennium docked in Skagway last summer.
Alaska’s Congressional delegation wants large cruise ships to bypass Canada, again
An avalanche blocks the Old Glenn Highway at mile 8 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Old Glenn Highway to remain closed overnight due to avalanche
The 2022 Iron Dog Pro Class took off from the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla Saturday to start...
Iron Dog Pro Class takes off from Wasilla with rookies making up more than half the field

Latest News

A gemstone, billed as one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, has been sold for...
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction
Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She...
‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31