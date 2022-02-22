Advertisement

AT&T shutting down its 3G network

AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:14 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.

Other carriers are following suit later this year and it won’t just impact older phones, but also everyday devices you probably own.

That’s because a range of products require updates to continue working.

That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems like OnStar.

If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases, such as vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash.

To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced that the Old Glenn...
Old Glenn Highway back open, Hatcher Pass Road remains closed
The Fault in the Facts
The Fault in the Facts: Am I safe in my doorway during an earthquake?
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Alaska’s largest airport again considering its first hotel
Celebrity Millennium docked in Skagway last summer.
Alaska’s Congressional delegation wants large cruise ships to bypass Canada, again
An avalanche blocks the Old Glenn Highway at mile 8 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Old Glenn Highway to remain closed overnight due to avalanche

Latest News

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother and her boyfriend charged with murder after police find body of 4-year-old missing since 2020
FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Canada lawmakers extend emergency powers for truck protests
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate starts hearing new PFD formula bills to resolve the dividend debates
Authorities said a 4-year-old fired a gun at police outside a Utah McDonald's.
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers