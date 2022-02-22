Brent Sass wins Yukon Quest 300, dominating back-to-back races

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Brent Sass and his sled dog team cruised into a first-place finish in the Yukon Quest 300 on Monday night, dominating both the Alaskan and Canadian sides of the series of races.

Sass pulled into the finish line in Whitehorse in the Yukon territory at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, the first in a group of nine mushers. At the time of publication, Michelle Phillips and Mayla Hill were the next two teams slated to cross the finish line, respectively.

The win comes on the heels of Sass’ first-place victory in the Yukon Quest 350 earlier this month. He crossed the finish line in Fairbanks hours ahead of the next competitor.

Traditionally a 1,000-mile sled dog race, the Yukon Quest was initially shorted to a 550-mile course, and then changed again and shortened to the Yukon Quest 350 just days before it started, due to impassable conditions. In all, there are four separate races of 350, 300, 200 and 100 miles each, with two in Alaska and two in Canada.

Sass, of Wild and Free Mushing, is no stranger to winning a Yukon Quest as a three-time champion who won the traditional 1,000-mile race in 2015, 2019 and 2020. In this year’s race, he pulled out of Braeburn, the halfway point between the start/finish in Whitehorse and the turnaround point at Lake Mandanna, first on Monday morning.

Sass also set out first from the last checkpoint, before pulling over Monday afternoon along the trail for a 4 1/2-hour break. He got moving again shortly after 8 p.m., with Phillips and Hill on his tail.

Phillips and Hill, sticking close together, chased Sass for the last approximately 35 miles, with Sass managing to maintain at least a few miles of distance ahead of them.

Sass is also set to race in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, in which he finished fourth in 2020 and third in 2021.

