Former Kivalina substitute teacher sentenced to 10 years for child exploitation

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A former substitute teacher in Kivalina was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 more years of supervised release for soliciting sex and nude photos from multiple girls at the school where he worked.

Jayson Knox, 23, formerly worked at McQueen School in the North Slope community of Kivalina. He was arrested and charged in 2020 after allegations that Knox was engaging in inappropriate conduct with minors prompted an investigation by the Alaska State Troopers and the FBI.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Alaska, Knox pleaded guilty to one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in September 2021. According to court documents, Knox, who also goes by the nickname “Birdie”, used social media and text messaging to connect with 10 girls between the ages of 11 and 16, sending explicit photos of himself and asking for nude photos.

He also attempted to meet with some of the girls for prearranged sexual encounters, even after being confronted by family members of the girls, according to the release. Knox told investigators that he targeted underage girls because it was “easier to get them to have sex”, according to the release.

“Child predators like Knox are every parent’s nightmare,” U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. of the District of Alaska said in the press release. “Fortunately, this sentence will protect the community for years to come.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

