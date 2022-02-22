Advertisement

Former Kivalina substitute teacher sentenced to 10 years for child exploitation

A photo of the sun on the horzion in Kavilana, overlooking the Evac road bridge.
A photo of the sun on the horzion in Kavilana, overlooking the Evac road bridge.(Austin Swan Sr.)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:18 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A former substitute teacher in Kivalina was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison, followed by 10 more years of supervised release for soliciting sex and nude photos from multiple girls at the school where he worked.

Jayson Knox, 23, formerly worked at McQueen School in the North Slope community of Kivalina. He was arrested and charged in 2020 after allegations that Knox was engaging in inappropriate conduct with minors prompted an investigation by the Alaska State Troopers and the FBI.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Alaska, Knox pleaded guilty to one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in September 2021. According to court documents, Knox, who also goes by the nickname “Birdie”, used social media and text messaging to connect with 10 girls between the ages of 11 and 16, sending explicit photos of himself and asking for nude photos.

Related: Former Kivalina substitute teacher charged with attempted sexual exploitation of minor

He also attempted to meet with some of the girls for prearranged sexual encounters, even after being confronted by family members of the girls, according to the release. Knox told investigators that he targeted underage girls because it was “easier to get them to have sex”, according to the release.

“Child predators like Knox are every parent’s nightmare,” U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. of the District of Alaska said in the press release. “Fortunately, this sentence will protect the community for years to come.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Alaska’s largest airport again considering its first hotel
Attorneys for Steven Downs have asked the state of Alaska to either acquit Downs and dismiss...
Attorneys for man convicted of 1993 Fairbanks murder file motion for acquittal or new trial
Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday; Some Peninsula schools delayed
The Fault in the Facts
The Fault in the Facts: Am I safe in my doorway during an earthquake?

Latest News

The words used in the game come from the North Slope dialect of Iñupiaq. The game helps connect...
Alaskan doctoral student creates Iñupiaq Wordle version
Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday; Some Peninsula schools delayed
Veteran Musher Brent Sass at the start of the 2020 Yukon Quest in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Brent Sass wins Yukon Quest 300, dominating back-to-back races
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction