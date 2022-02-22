Advertisement

Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction

A gemstone, billed as one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, has been sold for...
A gemstone, billed as one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, has been sold for nearly $144,000 at auction in Alaska on Sunday.(Nick Cline/Alaska Premier Auctions)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A gemstone, billed as one of the largest gem-quality opals in existence, has been sold for nearly $144,000 at auction in Alaska on Sunday.

The auction house, Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals, said the opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats. It also has a long history. Most recently, it was kept in a linen closet in a home in Big Lake, north of Anchorage, by Fred von Brandt, who mines for gold in Alaska and whose family has deep roots in the gem and rock business.

The opal is larger than a brick. Von Brandt said the stone has been in his family since the late 1950s, when his grandfather bought it from an Australian opal dealer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced that the Old Glenn...
Old Glenn Highway back open, Hatcher Pass Road remains closed
The Fault in the Facts
The Fault in the Facts: Am I safe in my doorway during an earthquake?
Celebrity Millennium docked in Skagway last summer.
Alaska’s Congressional delegation wants large cruise ships to bypass Canada, again
An avalanche blocks the Old Glenn Highway at mile 8 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Old Glenn Highway to remain closed overnight due to avalanche
The 2022 Iron Dog Pro Class took off from the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla Saturday to start...
Iron Dog Pro Class takes off from Wasilla with rookies making up more than half the field

Latest News

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
Attorneys for Steven Downs have asked the state of Alaska to either acquit Downs and dismiss...
Attorneys for man convicted of 1993 Fairbanks murder file motion for acquittal or new trial
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced that the Old Glenn...
Old Glenn Highway back open, Hatcher Pass Road remains closed