Russia, Ukraine tensions help drive up highest gas prices in years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As tensions between Russia and the Ukraine rise, experts say so could gas prices. For Alaskan drivers who are already paying some of the highest prices in a decade to fill their tanks, this is not welcomed news.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Anchorage was priced at $3.49 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $4.09 per gallot, a difference of 60 cents per gallon. For the state, the lowest price Monday was $3.45 per gallon while the highest was $4.61, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

Local economists state that this is a two-sided coin. The consumer may be feeling the pinch but, it’s better for the state treasury. For the consumer, when gas prices go up, so does the cost of transportation and with it, the price of food, energy, and other supplies. Industry experts suggest that crude oil, which has been over $90 a barrel for the last few weeks, could jump to $120 a barrel or more due to tight supplies if an invasion were to occur.

Larry Persily, an oil market analyst based out of Juneau, said there’s a growing demand for oil as countries are coming out of the pandemic and with the uncertainty in Ukraine, it’s making buyers, traders, and markets nervous. That unpredictability is driving up oil prices. But that also means more money is going into the state treasury from oil royalties and production tax revenues.

“It’s a small price to pay for the state getting hundreds of millions of dollars,” Persily said. “Which they can use for schools, public services, other projects, assuming that’s what the Legislature and governor want to do with it.”

State economist Neal Fried called it a net benefit for the state.

Economists with the state of Alaska say that people should start to see the economy pick up, but for the long run, Alaska is working toward not being so dependent on oil. At its peak, the state of Alaska was producing 2 million barrels a day, Fried said. Now, 500,000 are being produced each day.

Russia is in the top three as far as oil exporters in the world and local economists say if an invasion does occur, here at home people can expect to see prices of gas remaining high, but it is impossible to predict just how high they can go.

