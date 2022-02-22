Advertisement

Teen without legs wins state wrestling championship

Adonis was born without his right leg, most of his left leg and just one finger on his right hand. (Source: WTKR, JERROLD LATTIMORE, CNN)
By Marc Davis
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:58 AM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) – Adonis Lattimore capped off his high school wrestling career on a high note this past weekend – winning a state championship.

It was part of a quest his father describes as “a story of a lifetime.”

Adonis was born without his right leg, most of his left leg and just one finger on his right hand.

Despite the challenges, Adonis has been proving any doubters wrong since he found wrestling when he was 7 years old.

His father, Jerrold Lattimore, and his high school wrestling coach, James Sanderlin, are quick to point out how supportive the wrestling community has been throughout his whole journey.

Now, national outlets are paying attention.

It’s been a long road full of ups and downs, but Adonis’ high school career ended in triumph – and a lesson to those who may be doubting themselves that there isn’t anything they can’t do.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Alaska’s largest airport again considering its first hotel
Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
Attorneys for Steven Downs have asked the state of Alaska to either acquit Downs and dismiss...
Attorneys for man convicted of 1993 Fairbanks murder file motion for acquittal or new trial
The Fault in the Facts
The Fault in the Facts: Am I safe in my doorway during an earthquake?
A new week brings more storms to southcentral
A new week brings more storms to Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.
Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir
The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released video of Zoey being returned to her owner...
Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago
Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.
Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark
Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday