Advertisement

Telling Alaska’s Story: Fur Rondy celebrates rich history over 87 years

The Fur Rondy Blanket Toss is a tradition that started in 1950.
The Fur Rondy Blanket Toss is a tradition that started in 1950.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:16 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Fur Rendezvous is about to get underway. The winter festival, which runs from Feb. 25 to March 6, is celebrating its 87th year and its rich history.

Fur Rondy Executive Director John McCleary explained the festival was conceived in 1935 as a winter sports tournament.

“The whole festival started with a bunch of hockey players who went up to Fairbanks,” said McCleary. “And when they got beat they came back to Anchorage and said, ‘this is ridiculous, we have to have our own winter festival.’ And that was in 1935.”

In 1936, one of those players, Vern Johnson, created the Anchorage Winter Sports Festival. Two years later the name was changed to Anchorage Fur Rendezvous.

Rondy, then a three-day event, was set to coincide with the time that trappers came into town to sell their furs, a tradition that continues today. Anchorage residents looked forward to the event to break-up the long winter, which included sports tournaments, a children’s sled dog race down Fourth Avenue and a torchlight parade.

World War II put Rondy on pause from 1942-45. It returned in 1946 with a new event, the Alaska Championship Sled Dog Races. McCleary said people would line the streets in downtown Anchorage to watch their favorite sprint mushers go by.

“It was the thing to do, was to watch your favorite town hero or musher come compete against the rest of Alaska, “he said.

Related: Fur Rondy 2022 back with full slate of events

McCleary added that the purse in 1946 was $175. This year’s purse is $60,000.

The ‘50s brought new events like the Eskimo Blanket Toss, and the very popular Miners and Trappers Ball in 1951. The costumed dance was extremely popular and in later years, getting tickets for it was considered a major achievement.

Highlights of the ‘60s included the first carnival rides by Golden Wheels Amusements. The 70s brought the Rondy Melodrama, Rondy on Ice, Outhouse Races, and the first official Rondy Fireworks show. Two events that originated in the ‘70s, the Hot Air Balloon display and the Rondy Grand Prix car races have since been cancelled.

McCleary said some events have come and gone over the years but new ones are being added all the time, including the popular Running of the Reindeer that debuted in 2009.

“It’s the way that Rondy will survive,” McCleary said. “Is to bring in and cultivate the new Rondy generation.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Fault in the Facts
The Fault in the Facts: Am I safe in my doorway during an earthquake?
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced that the Old Glenn...
Old Glenn Highway back open, Hatcher Pass Road remains closed
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Alaska’s largest airport again considering its first hotel
Celebrity Millennium docked in Skagway last summer.
Alaska’s Congressional delegation wants large cruise ships to bypass Canada, again
Attorneys for Steven Downs have asked the state of Alaska to either acquit Downs and dismiss...
Attorneys for man convicted of 1993 Fairbanks murder file motion for acquittal or new trial

Latest News

Anchorage Water and Wastewater Utility.
Girdwood has been without fluoride in water since last year, with fix planned for 2024
As tensions between Russia and the Ukraine rise, experts say so could gas prices.
Russia, Ukraine tensions help drive up highest gas prices in years
Ukraine tensions drive up highest gas prices in years
Ukraine tensions drive up highest gas prices in years
The Alaska Senate Finance Committee has started hearing two new bills that would rewrite the...
AK Senate hears new PFD formula bills