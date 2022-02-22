Warm weather leading to icy and slushy roads across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A wild stretch of weather continues to bring impacts to Southcentral, from winds, to rain and even snow. While the snow and rain is gradually tapering off this morning, the Susitna Valley will still see some light accumulation through the morning hours. An additonal 1 to 4 inches of snow can be expected, with the winter storm warning expiring at 9 a.m.. Many areas from the Kenai to the Valley are seeing several more inches of snow than expected, this is largely driven by the lack of downsloping winds and the warmer air taking its time to build into Southcentral. However, through the overnight hours many areas saw temperatures soar well into the 30s, leading to additonal snow melt and ponding on the roads.

While some lingering rain and snow showers can be expected this morning, most of the moisture will shift to Prince William Sound and into Southeast. It’s here where several more inches of snow can be expected. Parts of Southeast could easily see well over 6 inches of snow this afternoon into tomorrow morning. The extent of the snow will even build into the Southern Inner Channels, where enough cold air remains for a brief shot of snow accumulation.

Outside of the snow and rain, winds continue to be an issue across Southcentral. Gusts have routinely been in the 20 to 40 mph range, leading to power outages and proving difficult to navigate on the roads. While the winds will die down today, the strongest gusts will still stay with us through at least 10 a.m.. As things quiet down this afternoon, we’ll see a few breaks in the clouds. The sunshine could even come out for a few hours, which will only help our temperatures remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

While we’re trending drier in the days ahead, warmer conditions will stay with us. Highs the rest of this week will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s, wiht our next best shot of rain arriving on our doorstep Thursday night into Friday.

