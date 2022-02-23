Alaska alcohol industry reacts to proposed legislative changes some say would create more level playing field

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature is making progress on a bill that will make significant changes to the state’s alcohol laws, and create what some say would be a more level playing field between bars and tasting rooms. However, one local brewery thinks the proposed legislation doesn’t go far enough.

Reid McDonald is one of the co-owners of Odd Man Rush Brewery in Eagle River. He said his establishment serves more than 200,000 people annually. However, he feels the rules regulating tap rooms are unfair and antiquated.

“It just restricts you from really exploring what you could do as far as revenues,” McDonald said. “That’s why we are doing this obviously, to make money. We love making craft beer.”

Under Alaska law, businesses with a brewery retail license, which costs about $1,000 annually, cannot serve brewed beverages after 8 p.m. and cannot allow live entertainment, televisions or other recreational or gaming opportunities. The maximum amount of beer a brewery can sell is three 12-ounce beers per person.

“To me they are all bogus rules that were put in place that need to be revisited,” McDonald said.

Currently the Alaska Legislature is hearing a Senate Bill 9, which would make a wholesale rewrite of the state’s alcohol laws and change how brewery and distillery tasting rooms can operate. Under the bill, tasting rooms could stay open until 10 p.m. instead of 8 p.m, and four live music concerts could be held at tasting rooms each year, but the daily drink limits at tasting rooms would stay unchanged. McDonald thinks the legislation does not go far enough.

“No, it’s got to be done away with,” McDonald said.

Sarah Oates, head of the Alaska Cabaret, Hotel, Restaurant and Retailers Association, testified to the House Labor and Commerce Committee back in early February that the bill would provide a “more level playing field” for the alcohol industry.

“The intrigue of the alcohol industry is its constant evolution and the ultra-competitive nature of its business,” said Time Out Lounge bar manager John Dave in a statement.

The latest legislative bill is another effort to reform the industry, and he understands the “jubilation” that brewery owners would have for the legislation.

“I feel this essentially cheats bar owners, who have invested so much into these astronomically priced liquor licenses. And look to, for most, as their means of livelihood and eventual retirement,” Dave said in the statement.

A beverage dispensary license can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, McDonald counters that the amount of money a brewery has to spend on manufacturing equipment can be in the millions of dollars.

As far as skin in the game goes, McDonald said all the stainless steel the business has in the way of equipment costs “big money.”

“And I’d put that up against a liquor license any day of the week,” he said.

However, Dave said he is familiar with arguments from breweries that the cost of equipment to run their business equates to a bar’s liquor license, but he says there is another layer to the narrative.

“But such equipment can last decades, where bars must constantly resupply and upgrade their establishments every couple years,” Dave wrote. “Additionally, the insurance rates of a bar versus a distillery is such a wide disparity that is hardly accounted for in the argument for this bill.”

In the end, McDonald thinks the language in the legislation is a feeble attempt to regulate the industry and create some form of parity, and because he is tired of waiting for change he and his partners went out and bought a beverage dispensary license.

“I didn’t see it changing in my lifetime, so we kinda had to go to the dark side if you will and buy a liquor license and join them,” he said.

SB 9 unanimously passed the Senate on an 18-0 vote earlier this month, and is heading to the Alaska House.

