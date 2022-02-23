Alaska lawmakers make mask wearing at Capitol optional

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska legislative leaders have voted to make mask wearing optional at legislative facilities, including the state Capitol, though mask use by lawmakers prior to the vote was in some cases spotty.

The new policy allows for some exceptions. For example, lawmakers can require masks in their own offices, and legislative information offices may require masks be worn at certain times.

The vote by the Legislative Council was unanimous. The prior policy required masks in legislative facilities regardless of vaccination status.

It allowed for optional masking in the offices of individual lawmakers but called on offices to adhere to masking protocols when support staff came into work. But masking by lawmakers during some committee hearings had been sporadic.

