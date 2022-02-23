Advertisement

Alaska lawmakers make mask wearing at Capitol optional

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:08 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska legislative leaders have voted to make mask wearing optional at legislative facilities, including the state Capitol, though mask use by lawmakers prior to the vote was in some cases spotty.

The new policy allows for some exceptions. For example, lawmakers can require masks in their own offices, and legislative information offices may require masks be worn at certain times.

The vote by the Legislative Council was unanimous. The prior policy required masks in legislative facilities regardless of vaccination status.

It allowed for optional masking in the offices of individual lawmakers but called on offices to adhere to masking protocols when support staff came into work. But masking by lawmakers during some committee hearings had been sporadic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday; Some Peninsula schools delayed
A group of men rescued a moose that was stuck under the ice near a creek in Willow, Alaska on...
Moose rescued from beneath the ice in Willow
Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
Alaska Housing Finance Corporation is getting ready to distribute $50 million in relief funds...
Mortgage relief will soon be available for Alaskans impacted by pandemic
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022

Latest News

Chuck White
Players, fans of Chuck White have another place to honor his memory
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Anchorage School Board passes fiscal year 2023 preliminary budget