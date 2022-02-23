Advertisement

Alaska reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 infections over last 5 days

The state of Alaska reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases since they last reported new numbers last...
The state of Alaska reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases since they last reported new numbers last Friday. Alaska’s rate of new cases continue to drop, but the state did report 22 additional COVID-19-related deaths among Alaska residents on Wednesday.(CDC)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:57 AM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases since they last reported new numbers last Friday. Alaska’s rate of new cases continues to drop, but the state did report 22 additional COVID-19-related deaths among Alaska residents on Wednesday.

The data reported by the Department of Health and Social Services on Wednesday includes cases reported between Feb. 18-22. Over that five-day stretch, there were 1,749 new cases among Alaska residents and 24 new cases among nonresidents reported by the state. The figures reported by the state account for a 36% decrease between the week of Feb. 9-15 and the week of Feb. 16-22.

There are 94 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Alaska currently, 58 of those in Anchorage. There are six people who require a ventilator, all of whom are in Anchorage hospitals. There are 23 adult intensive care unit beds available statewide, but just one in Anchorage.

Related: Anchorage School District to make masking optional in late February

There have now been 1,130 COVID-19-related deaths among Alaska residents with the 22 new deaths reported on Wednesday. With 33 nonresident deaths since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,163 COVID-19-related deaths in Alaska, cumulatively. The state announced at the beginning of February that newly recorded deaths would only be announced on Wednesdays.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alaska dropped from second to ninth-highest among states for the rate of new cases. Alaska’s rate of 268.1 reported by the CDC is less than one-fifth of Maine’s case rate at 1,595.1, which is the highest among U.S. states.

Related: Alaska reports over 1,100 new COVID infections over the last 2 days as case decline continues

The vaccination data reported by the state has remained unchanged since the state last reported new numbers last Friday. A total of 26.6% of Alaska residents, veterans and military have received booster doses, 63.6% have completed their primary series and 70.8% have received at least one dose.

While the state as a whole maintains a case rate higher than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the last week, two areas have reduced their community transmission level to low. Both the Denali Borough and the Wrangell City and Borough have had 0 new cases reported in the last week and eight over the last two weeks, and achieved a low community transmission level.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday; Some Peninsula schools delayed
A group of men rescued a moose that was stuck under the ice near a creek in Willow, Alaska on...
Moose rescued from beneath the ice in Willow
Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
Alaska Housing Finance Corporation is getting ready to distribute $50 million in relief funds...
Mortgage relief will soon be available for Alaskans impacted by pandemic
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022

Latest News

The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions
With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say
Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada’s capital, retaking control of the streets...
Canada police arrest dozens in attempt to end COVID-19 protests
Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop announced that the school district will...
Anchorage School District to make masking optional in late February