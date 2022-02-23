Advertisement

A brief break between warm storms

High winds, heavy snow to rain pelted parts of Southcentral Alaska in the past 24 hours.
By Jackie Purcell and Melissa Frey
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:22 PM AKST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some folks are trying to dig out, while others may want to catch up on some sleep after a windstorm in Anchorage.

The northern Susitna Valley reports 18 to 24 inches of snow from the storm.

Snow in AK 2-22-22
Snow in AK 2-22-22(Alaska's Weather Source)

Anchorage Hillside locations saw high winds, with some areas seeing winds gusting in excess of 80 mph.

Some of the wind reports included an 84 mph gust at Upper Potter Valley.

A series of low pressure systems surging up from the south will keep the southern areas of the state in above normal temperatures into next week.

The hot spot today was Adak at 45 degrees and the cold spot at 6 below zero was Arctic Village.

Stay with the Alaska's Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast.

Melissa Frey 2-22-22
