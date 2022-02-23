Advertisement

Former college cheerleader found guilty in killings of 3 Florida women

This Sept. 16, 2019 photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Robert...
This Sept. 16, 2019 photo made available by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows Robert Hayes under arrest. A jury has found Hayes, a former Bethune-Cookman University cheerleader, guilty in the deaths of three Florida prostitutes more than 15 years ago, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty during a penalty phase next week.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:51 AM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former college cheerleader has been found guilty in the deaths of three Florida women who were working as prostitutes more than 15 years ago.

Robert Hayes, 39, of West Palm Beach could now get the death penalty.

The killings happened in the winter of 2006, when Hayes was a senior criminal justice major at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach. He was arrested in 2019, three years after another killing led investigators to match DNA from all four crimes.

Hayes had been questioned, but not arrested, in the Daytona Beach killings years earlier because he had purchased a .40-caliber handgun similar to the one used against the first three victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday; Some Peninsula schools delayed
Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
A group of men rescued a moose that was stuck under the ice near a creek in Willow, Alaska on...
Moose rescued from beneath the ice in Willow
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022
A photo of the sun on the horzion in Kavilana, overlooking the Evac road bridge.
Former Kivalina substitute teacher sentenced to 10 years for child exploitation

Latest News

The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
Anchorage School Board passes fiscal year 2023 preliminary budget
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
AP-NORC poll: Most in US oppose major role in Russia-Ukraine strife
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
US vaccination drive is bottoming out as omicron subsides
Daleep Singh, a White House deputy national security adviser, said 'costs are going to escalate.'
Additional sanctions against Russia possible, White House official says