Advertisement

Judge: Sarah Palin seeks new trial in defamation lawsuit

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge...
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a courthouse in New York, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. A judge said Monday he’ll dismiss a libel lawsuit that Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff made the ruling with a jury still deliberating at the trial where the former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate testified last week.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:27 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Wednesday that lawyers for Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin are seeking a new trial on her defamation claims against The New York Times, along with his removal from the case.

U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff made the disclosure during a brief telephone conference with lawyers.

Rakoff said in an order last week that jurors knew before delivering their verdict against Palin earlier this month that he had ruled against her as a matter of law the previous day.

Rakoff said the jurors repeatedly assured his law clerk that pop-up news notifications on their phones about the judge’s ruling did not affect their deliberations.

After lawyers for Palin asked to make their requests in a 50-page written submission, the judge said each side could file papers of the same length after he issues a written opinion next week explaining why he decided he was tossing out the case regardless of the verdict returned by the jury.

Palin, a former Republican vice-presidential candidate, claimed in her 2017 lawsuit that the newspaper libeled her the same year with an editorial about gun control.

The Times maintained that it quickly corrected any errors in the editorial and had made an “honest mistake” that was never meant to harm Palin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday; Some Peninsula schools delayed
A group of men rescued a moose that was stuck under the ice near a creek in Willow, Alaska on...
Moose rescued from beneath the ice in Willow
Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
Alaska Housing Finance Corporation is getting ready to distribute $50 million in relief funds...
Mortgage relief will soon be available for Alaskans impacted by pandemic
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022

Latest News

The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into...
Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainian president pleads for peace amid Russian threat
All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury ends 1st day of deliberations in trial over Floyd killing
Dave Grohl recalls his time with Nirvana at Adobe MAX on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in Los Angeles.
Dave Grohl reveals he has hearing loss, has been ‘reading lips for 20 years’
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial