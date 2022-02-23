Mortgage relief will soon be available for Alaskans impacted by pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homeowners who have struggled during the pandemic may soon get some relief. The Alaska Housing Finance Corp. is getting set to distribute $50 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to qualified Alaskans across the state.

The funding can be used to help pay mortgages, property taxes, insurance and even utilities. The program is similar to earlier aid the corporation offered through the Alaska Housing Rent Relief program.

To be eligible, homeowners must occupy the property as their primary residence, be impacted by COVID-19 and be income qualified, according to Daniel Delfino, of the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation. Delfino said the income limits are generous and households making $80,000 or less would likely qualify. In urban areas like Anchorage, the income limits are even higher.

“This program is a really generous income limit,” Delfino said. “It goes up to 150% of the area median income, which in most places is over $100,000 a year for a household. But the income limit is adjusted by household size, so we don’t have one number per community like we did with the other programs. Folks have to go to our website and just enter in their income, and the computer will do all the calculations behind the scenes to let folks know whether or not they qualify.”

Delfino said the program is similar to rental relief funding which was also distributed by AHFC, but with one big difference, there are a lot more homeowners who may qualify, but not as much money to offer them.

“We had over $300 million come in to help renters and we have $50 million for homeowners,” he said. “So we have way more homeowners (and) a considerably smaller pool of money.”

Delfino said funding would go first to homeowners who have missed payments, but the remaining funds would be distributed to people who qualify because of their income. He encouraged people to apply.

“If there’s a shadow of a doubt in your mind, submit a registration, there’s nothing to lose by getting your name in the process. We have a team ... that are available to answer questions if people want to call and talk to a live person, we can respond to email. No one should ever not apply for a program because they think they might not be a fit without at least taking a shot.”

Preregistration for the program begins Monday, Feb. 28, on the corporation’s website. The application window opens on March 14 and closes on April 4. Delfino said people who preregister can find out if they qualify for the program right away.

