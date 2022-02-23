Quieter weather returns to much of Southcentral through Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside of some freezing fog this morning, all is quiet across Southcentral. In fact many across Southcentral are seeing clearer skies and chilly conditions. The coldest weather remains near the foot of the Talkeetna Mountains and near Valdez, where lows have fallen into the teens.

Following the wild ride we’ve been on for much of this month, a large portion of Southcentral and Southeast will catch a break over the next few days. While some rain and snow can be expected for coastal region of Southcentral this afternoon, inland regions will manage to stay mostly dry. Outside of a slight chance for a wintry mix into the evening commute, areas north of Kenai can expect to see clouds increasing into the afternoon hours.

We’ll continue to stay a freeze-thaw pattern each and every day, as afternoon highs climb into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week, with overnight lows falling at or below freezing.

While we’re hitting pause on active weather for Anchroage for now, our next chance of a wintry mix arrives Friday. Most of the action will stay confined to coastal regions of Southcentral and Southeast, but there is plenty of moisture to work with. Initially, inland regions will see clouds steadily thicken up before rain and a wintry mix finally builds into the region as the weekend approaches.

Looking ahead the warm pattern stays with us, but signs of highs falling back into the mid 30s arrives by the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

