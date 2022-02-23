Advertisement

Quieter weather returns to much of Southcentral through Friday

Coastal regions of Southcentral will continue to see daily rain and snow chances through the week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Outside of some freezing fog this morning, all is quiet across Southcentral. In fact many across Southcentral are seeing clearer skies and chilly conditions. The coldest weather remains near the foot of the Talkeetna Mountains and near Valdez, where lows have fallen into the teens.

Following the wild ride we’ve been on for much of this month, a large portion of Southcentral and Southeast will catch a break over the next few days. While some rain and snow can be expected for coastal region of Southcentral this afternoon, inland regions will manage to stay mostly dry. Outside of a slight chance for a wintry mix into the evening commute, areas north of Kenai can expect to see clouds increasing into the afternoon hours.

We’ll continue to stay a freeze-thaw pattern each and every day, as afternoon highs climb into the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week, with overnight lows falling at or below freezing.

While we’re hitting pause on active weather for Anchroage for now, our next chance of a wintry mix arrives Friday. Most of the action will stay confined to coastal regions of Southcentral and Southeast, but there is plenty of moisture to work with. Initially, inland regions will see clouds steadily thicken up before rain and a wintry mix finally builds into the region as the weekend approaches.

Looking ahead the warm pattern stays with us, but signs of highs falling back into the mid 30s arrives by the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday; Some Peninsula schools delayed
Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
Judah Grace Spear was born in labor and delivery room 2 at Alamance Regional Hospital at 2:22...
Baby girl born at 2:22 on 2-22-2022
Attorneys for Steven Downs have asked the state of Alaska to either acquit Downs and dismiss...
Attorneys for man convicted of 1993 Fairbanks murder file motion for acquittal or new trial
A photo of the sun on the horzion in Kavilana, overlooking the Evac road bridge.
Former Kivalina substitute teacher sentenced to 10 years for child exploitation

Latest News

Quieter weather returns to much of Southcentral through Friday
Quieter weather returns to much of Southcentral through Friday
Melissa Frey 2-22-22
A brief break between warm storms
Melissa Frey 2-22-22
A brief break between warm storms
Warm weather leading to icy and slushy roads across Southcentral
Warm weather leading to icy and slushy roads across Southcentral Alaska