Advertisement

Royal Caribbean relaxes mask policy for fully vaccinated guests

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.(Royal Caribbean via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Royal Caribbean announced a new mask policy Tuesday that will relax requirements for many guests.

The cruise line said masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico on or after Feb. 25, including indoors onboard the ship.

Masks are “expected” for unvaccinated children over the age of 2 indoors and in crowded settings. Masks are required for all children while at the Adventure Ocean youth program.

Prior to Feb. 25, masks were required indoors onboard the ship for sailings departing from the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

For sailings departing from Barbados, masks will still be required to be worn while indoors onboard the ship unless seated and actively eating or drinking. However, if an indoor area is designated for vaccinated guests only, such as select bars, lounges, and restaurants, masks will not be required.

Royal Caribbean said it has not yet determined a mask policy for sailings departing from Europe.

For more information on Royal Caribbean’s mask policy, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Alaska’s largest airport again considering its first hotel
Attorneys for Steven Downs have asked the state of Alaska to either acquit Downs and dismiss...
Attorneys for man convicted of 1993 Fairbanks murder file motion for acquittal or new trial
Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday; Some Peninsula schools delayed
The Fault in the Facts
The Fault in the Facts: Am I safe in my doorway during an earthquake?

Latest News

The words used in the game come from the North Slope dialect of Iñupiaq. The game helps connect...
Alaskan doctoral student creates Iñupiaq Wordle version
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, gives her annual address before a joint session of the Alaska...
Sen. Murkowski touts bipartisanship, infrastructure bill in annual legislative address
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019 file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast
Black smoke could be seen billowing from the site of a military-contracted chopper crash on...
Military-contracted helicopter crashes at missile range facility in Hawaii