Sen. Murkowski touts bipartisanship, infrastructure bill in annual legislative address

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) -Sen. Lisa Murkowski delivered her annual address before a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Tuesday, touting the recently-passed infrastructure bill and the benefits of bipartisanship.

“To hell with politics. We’re going to seek common ground, we’re going to find it, and in doing so, do right by the state that we all love and the people that we serve,” she said, putting a twist on a favorite catchphrase from the late Sen. Ted Stevens.

Several legislators stood and thanked Alaska’s senior senator for playing a key role in passing the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. Sen. Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, joined other coastal legislators in thanking Murkowski for helping bring in billions of dollars for the Alaska Marine Highway System.

“Without you, we would have been sunk,” Stedman said.

Other legislators thanked Murkowski for getting a waiver to allow cruise ships to come to Alaska last year for a shortened summer season. There were calls for more help after the Yukon River salmon collapse and to better tackle the state’s domestic violence and sexual assault crisis.

Some conservative Republican legislators looked less enthused during Murkowski’s speech and declined to applaud her as she spoke. The Alaska Republican Party has censured her and endorsed her challenger, former Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka, who is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate.

Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, said he is arguably from the most conservative House district in Alaska. He asked whether Murkowski would change her vote to confirm Secretary Deb Haaland to the Department of the Interior.

“I’d like to change her mind on decisions that she has made that have negatively impacted the state of Alaska,” Murkowski said.

She cited decisions about the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, pausing oil and gas leasing and concerns that Haaland would oppose the King Cove Road. But, she suggested Haaland was not the “mastermind” of those decisions and that President Joe Biden has got a fundamentally different perspective on energy and fossil fuels than most Alaskans.

Murkowski added that she strongly believes that the contentious Willow Project will get final approval this year, which has been supported by the Biden administration. Tshibaka said in a prepared statement that Murkowski should be “begging for forgiveness” for casting the tie-breaking vote to confirm Haaland.

“In one respect, Murkowski is right. It’s actually her own fault for giving Haaland the power to implement Biden’s anti-Alaska agenda. It is a fact that if it weren’t for Lisa Murkowski, Deb Haaland would not be in office,” Tshibaka said in the statement.

After the address, the state’s women legislators gathered together in the House speaker’s chambers to take a photo with Murkowski. Democratic Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson filed to run against the Republican earlier in the month, but said Murkowski wanted them both to stand next to one another to smile for the cameras.

Gray-Jackson didn’t want to comment on Murkowski’s speech, and said she was just one of 60 state legislators listening to the address.

During questions with the media, Murkowski was asked whether she was concerned about signals coming from the U.S. Supreme Court that it would soon overturn Roe. v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that protects abortion rights nationally.

Murkowski said she believes Roe v. Wade was rightly decided.

“I respect a woman’s right to control her choice with reproductive health. That is not without limitation, however, and I have also made that clear,” she said. “We were all watching with great interest the direction the court may take.”

Tshibaka is strongly pro-life while Gray-Jackson is strongly pro-choice.

The state will be using a new ranked-choice voting system in November. Voters will be able to choose their candidates in order of preference, which would be critical if none of these U.S. Senate candidates get over 50% of first-preference votes.

