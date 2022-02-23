Strong winds cause damage, outages across Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The winds across Anchorage on Monday night reached 50 mph, and over in the Hillside neighborhood the winds reached more than 80 miles per hour, causing outages and damage from fallen trees.

“It was crazy. ... My husband and I sometimes like to go for a walk after dinner and so I was like, ‘you want to go for a walk tonight?’ and then we listened for a minute and I was like, ‘actually this sounds like the time I would least want to be outside,’” said Hillside resident Hannah Oshay.

Monday night’s windstorm left more than 2,600 people at one time without power after trees fell on power lines.

“One hundred percent a wind-related event right,” said Julie Hasquet of Chugach Electric Association. “The outages are caused by trees going down on power lines or wire falling to the ground, those types of events. It makes it a little treacherous for our guys out in the field because they’re navigating the ice and the water and the snow, but this is Alaska, this is what our linemen do.”

Chugach Electric sent out six crews totaling 18 linemen to restore the power across the city, with crews still working through Tuesday to get the power back on.

“Anytime people see wind in the forecast, I think it’s a good idea to ask yourself, do you have your emergency supplies ready?” Hasquet said. “Power outages might be triggered, so I always encourage people to get out your flashlight, your extra blankets, some dog food, some snacks, and be ready because these winds as we saw last night, they get a little crazy and the outages were suddenly everywhere in not too long a time.”

In Tyonek across Cook Inlet, power is out for more than 100 people and Chugach Electric said they will fly a crew out to fix it after the winds die down.

