Advertisement

91 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Massachusetts

The MSPCA says 91 cats were found in the home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations. (Source: MSPCA-Angell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Animal rescue groups in Massachusetts are nursing nearly 100 cats back to health after they were voluntarily surrendered from a home on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) says 91 cats were found in the Tewksbury home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations.

Some of the cats are partially or totally blind. Others are suffering ear and upper respiratory infections as well as severe dental disease.

Thirty-two of the cats were taken to the MSPCA, while an additional 59 cats were taken to other animal agencies.

The MSPCA says the owner was no longer able to care for the animals after his spouse passed away and was “desperate for help.” It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

The group says medical care is expected to reach at least $10,000 and is accepting donations on its website.

Once the cats are healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of men rescued a moose that was stuck under the ice near a creek in Willow, Alaska on...
Moose rescued from beneath the ice in Willow
The state of Alaska reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases since they last reported new numbers last...
Alaska reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 infections over last 5 days
A look at the items people have had to hand over to TSA at the Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Alaska TSA sees unique items given up at security, offers tips for travelers
Alaska Housing Finance Corporation is getting ready to distribute $50 million in relief funds...
Mortgage relief will soon be available for Alaskans impacted by pandemic
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young
Alaska delegation release statements on Ukraine crisis

Latest News

This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
3 former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
Most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings starting Friday.
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday,...
Wall Street reels, recovers after invasion of Ukraine
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden hits Russia with sanctions, shifts troops to Germany