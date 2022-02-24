Efforts continue to revitalize downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Downtown Anchorage is getting a new makeover, as ongoing efforts to try and get more businesses to set up shop downtown continue.

As one of the most unique urban areas in the country, Anchorage provides natural beauty, historical and cultural attractions, and a variety of recreational activities. But now, the modern aspects of large Lower 48 cities are being brought closer to home.

The Anchorage Downtown Partnership is a nonprofit focused on the revitalization of downtown. They recognize the value new business may provide for people who work downtown and visitors alike. According to them, focus and investment downtown will ultimately lead to a strong economy and provide new growth.

“Downtown is really this unique space in our community that belongs to everybody,” Anchorage Downtown Partnership Executive Director Amanda Moser said. “It’s where we come together to celebrate, we come together to connect, and we come together to occasionally commiserate. It’s really important that you have a thriving downtown. Downtown strength supports the rest of our community.”

Having just opened a new location on K Street, That Feeling Co. is a unique plant and coffee shop that brings nature into personal space. Surrounded by lush plants and ceramics, owner Tanya Baldiviez said she wanted to create a warm and inviting space.

During the pandemic, Baldiviez said she noticed that a lot of businesses were either closing or changing the way they do business by switching to online or virtual services. It was important for her to keep human connections alive.

“It’s important to have that interpersonal communication, that personal experience with businesses and I think that by creating this downtown space with the K Street Market we are able to do just that,” Baldiviez said. “Bring back that personal connection, those beautiful conversations with people and continue having those connections.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.