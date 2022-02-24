Heavy rain for coastal Southcentral into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The freeze-thaw pattern is well underway across Southcentral, as this February is currently sitting at the 7th warmest on record. While no significant cold looks to return to the region anytime soon, you’ll want to remain cautious as icy roads will be an issue over the next week.

Outside of the icy roads, no other significant issue is impacting us this morning. More so for inland regions of Southcentral as we continue to remain on the dry side. The same can’t be said for coastal regions of Southcentral, as widespread rain and wintry mix will inundate the region over the next 48 hours. A plume of moisture with origins in the Pacific Ocean continues to move through the Gulf of Alaska. Not only is plenty of moisture streaming into Southcentral, but warmer conditions are making a return to the region. Highs over the next several days will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

While some sparse shower and/or wintry mix can’t be ruled out for inland regions of Southcentral through Friday, most of the impacts will be felt along the coast. If you’re driving through Turnagain Pass or Portage Valley, standing water will be an issue. Be cautious on the roads as the freeze-thaw pattern sticks with us.

Across Southeast, quieter weather will headline your Thursday, with rain and snow expected to return Friday into the weekend. The same system impacting Southcentral will build into Southeast. Initially snow/rain will fall, before a gradual transition to all rain. This is due to the warmer air that will surge into the panhandle through the weekend.

Into next week, we’re trending drier and cooler across Southcentral. Highs will once again fall back near freezing by the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

