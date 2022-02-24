Housing for lawmakers: Alaska Legislature advances $5.5 million plan to convert state building into apartments

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature has advanced a plan to convert a state-owned building into 33 apartments for legislators and staff at an estimated cost of $5.5 million.

Finding rental properties in Juneau can be difficult, particularly during summer special sessions when Alaska’s capital city is full of tourists. Converting the three-storey Assembly Building into 15 one-bedroom apartments and 18 efficiency apartments is planned to help relieve that pressure.

The 24,000-foot building was donated to the Alaska Legislature last August by the Juneau Community Foundation. It has an estimated value of $1.5 million, according to the city’s assessor.

The building is currently used as office space and for the Capitol’s COVID-19 testing. Tenants have been told their leases would not be renewed, the latest of which are set to expire in November.

Jessica Geary, head of the Legislative Affairs Agency, said the hope is to then start the conversion, but many details of that plan are not yet known.

The costs to rent the apartments would be a matter of policy, Geary said. They would likely match the fair-market rental prices in Juneau and come out of legislators’ per diem expense payments or aides’ housing allowances.

Rental payments are anticipated to cover the building’s maintenance costs, which are not fully known. Legislators are expected to have first call on the apartments, but they could be also offered to their staff.

The Legislative Council, a committee which acts on behalf of all 60 legislators, heard the plans for the building on Wednesday morning. There was a 9-5 vote in support of the idea.

In a brief phone interview after the hearing, Geary said the committee had effectively approved the conversion “concept.” Now, contracts are set to be drawn up and put out competitively for bid, she added, to move the process toward construction.

Some legislators suggested during Wednesday’s meeting that the apartments could be leased on Airbnb when the Legislature is not in session to help pay maintenance costs. Others suggested that wasn’t the central reason for the apartments.

“The main thing is having something available for us when we’re called back in special sessions,” said Rep. Chris Tuck, D-Anchorage.

The conversion plans came from a legislative subcommittee, which has met a few times, but several lawmakers felt the process has been rushed.

“It just seems like there’s been some steps that have been skipped here,” said Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham.

He questioned how much demand there is for “dorm-like housing” for legislators.

Senate President Peter Micciche, a Soldotna Republican, also felt the process had been rushed. He questioned the cost estimates for the conversion, which had been prepared by a Juneau architectural firm, noting unpredictable construction costs with high inflation and supply-chain issues.

“It’s not a detailed budget, it’s not a detailed cost estimate, but it’s a project budget that we think is a reasonable target,” said Juneau architect Wayne Jensen in response.

The Assembly Building was constructed in 1932 and sits right across the road from the state Capitol building. During its early history, it was solely residential.

Tuck argued that the conversion from office spaces to 11 apartments on each of the building’s three floors can be done “very easily.”

“It’s really set up for the designs we’ve proposed,” he said.

