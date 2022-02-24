Inside the Gates: Arctic Eagle-Patriot exercise trains troops, civilian agencies for Arctic response

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Military units from around the country and Canada are in Alaska for training. The military along with federal and state agencies are taking part in the 10th iteration of the Arctic Eagle-Patriot exercise, teaching emergency response in the Arctic environment.

The Alaska National Guard’s 38th Troop Command is hosting the joint exercise.

“The whole purpose of this exercise is to prepare and ensure that we are capable of responding on Alaska’s worst day,” said 38th Troop Command Col. Tim Brower.

Roughly 900 National Guard troops from 15 states are taking part in the drill, along with more than 200 active duty Air Force, Army and Marine Corps personnel, and troops from Canada. Federal, state, and local agencies are also participating in the exercise that is held every two years in order to increase operation awareness and capacity in the Arctic.

“It can get very confusing in determining who has what authorities,” Brower said. “That’s exactly why we’re doing this training so that we can iron out some of those wrinkles.”

The Arctic Eagle-Patriot exercises are taking place around Anchorage, Kodiak, and Nome. A press release sent out by the Alaska National Guard said that increased military activity near National Guard armories and military ranges is to be expected. The public may see vehicle convoys and an increase in military air traffic across the state.

“The scenario is going to be driven by a major natural disaster,” Brower said.

Arctic Eagle-Patriot 2022 wraps up March 10.

