Proposed tax on WA fuel exports angers neighboring states

Three states that would be affected by a proposed 6-cent per gallon tax on fuel exported from...
Three states that would be affected by a proposed 6-cent per gallon tax on fuel exported from Washington state are pushing back on the plan, and threatening to retaliate if it is signed into law.(Minerva Studio via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Three states that would be affected by a proposed 6-cent per gallon tax on fuel exported from Washington state are pushing back on the plan, and threatening to retaliate if it is signed into law.

The tax is part of a $16.8 billion transportation revenue package that has cleared the state Senate and is working its way through the House. It is projected to raise around $2 billion over the course of 16 years.

The Seattle Times reports that lawmakers from Alaska, Oregon and Idaho are strongly opposed to the move, and making their feelings known through resolutions, calls and op-eds.

