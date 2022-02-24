Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan release statements on Ukraine crisis

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the hours after Russia launched military attacks on Ukraine, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-AK, and Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-AK, voiced their opinions on the situation.

“Tonight, our worst fears in this crisis have been realized: Russia has invaded Ukraine and is committing acts of war against an innocent people,” wrote Murkowski in a statement to the press. “This unprovoked action has no place in the 21st century. It is a grievous violation of international law and longstanding norms. And I fear it will lead to massive devastation and a catastrophic loss of lives. This invasion came with a clear view, formed over the course of years and only reinforced in recent months, that the West is divided and will not make Russia pay for its actions. Now we must prove Vladimir Putin and his regime wrong, and hold them accountable for their aggressions. America must remain steadfast to our allies, and the world must quickly unite around severe sanctions and penalties to punish Russia for its crimes. Above all, we pray for the Ukrainian people. We know they are strong and brave, and will face this brutal tyranny with true courage.”

Sullivan issued the following statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We need to fully understand the broader implications of this invasion of Ukraine. We have entered a new era of authoritarian aggression, led by Russia and China’s dictators, who are increasingly isolated and dangerous, driven by historical grievances, paranoid about their democratic neighbors, and willing to use military force and other aggressive actions to crush the citizens of such countries. These dangerous dictators—Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping—are increasingly working together to achieve their aggressive goals.

“We must wake up to the fact that this new era of authoritarian aggression will likely be with us for decades. We need to face it with strategic resolve and confidence. The United States has extraordinary advantages relative to the dictatorships of Russia and China, if we are wise enough to utilize and strengthen them: our global network of allies, our lethal military, our world-class supplies of energy and other natural resources, our dynamic economy, and most important, our democratic values and commitment to liberty. Xi and Putin’s biggest weakness and vulnerability is that they fear their own people. We should remember and exploit this in the months and years ahead.”

Alaska’s News Source also reached out to Congressman Don Young for a statement, but have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

