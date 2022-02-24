Weary of the wintry mix? It continues.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dense fog started the day in Anchorage. Wednesday was actually one of the cooler days Anchorage as seen with 33 degrees for a high. Thursday sees temperatures in the lower 40s again.

The month of February is the wettest on record for Anchorage, with 2.69 inches of precipitation for the month so far.

A large low pressure system with smaller rotations and front embedded within the circulation will present rain, snow and strong winds in rounds through the weekend.

For Southcentral Alaska, rain and snow moves back in. Anchorage is on the edge of the action and the highest chance of seeing the rain and snow here is on Friday.

Winds pick up in Anchorage, Palmer and Wasilla tonight through Friday.

Seward will see some heavy rain at times Thursday.

Drivers will encounter water on roads, icy build-ups overnight, and possible snow over the Turnagain Pass and Seward and Sterling Highways.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.