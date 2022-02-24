Advertisement

Weary of the wintry mix? It continues.

Windy over Turnagain Arm and higher elevations of Anchorage Hillside
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:19 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dense fog started the day in Anchorage. Wednesday was actually one of the cooler days Anchorage as seen with 33 degrees for a high. Thursday sees temperatures in the lower 40s again.

The month of February is the wettest on record for Anchorage, with 2.69 inches of precipitation for the month so far.

A large low pressure system with smaller rotations and front embedded within the circulation will present rain, snow and strong winds in rounds through the weekend.

For Southcentral Alaska, rain and snow moves back in. Anchorage is on the edge of the action and the highest chance of seeing the rain and snow here is on Friday.

Winds pick up in Anchorage, Palmer and Wasilla tonight through Friday.

Seward will see some heavy rain at times Thursday.

Drivers will encounter water on roads, icy build-ups overnight, and possible snow over the Turnagain Pass and Seward and Sterling Highways.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage School District teachers contract
Anchorage, Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday; Some Peninsula schools delayed
A group of men rescued a moose that was stuck under the ice near a creek in Willow, Alaska on...
Moose rescued from beneath the ice in Willow
Alaska Housing Finance Corporation is getting ready to distribute $50 million in relief funds...
Mortgage relief will soon be available for Alaskans impacted by pandemic
Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla.
Alaska soldier killed last month was crushed by falling mobile kitchen, Army report says
A photo of the sun on the horzion in Kavilana, overlooking the Evac road bridge.
Former Kivalina substitute teacher sentenced to 10 years for child exploitation

Latest News

Quieter weather returns to much of Southcentral through Friday
Quieter weather returns to much of Southcentral Alaska through Friday
Quieter weather returns to much of Southcentral through Friday
Quieter weather returns to much of Southcentral through Friday
Melissa Frey 2-22-22
A brief break between warm storms
Melissa Frey 2-22-22
A brief break between warm storms