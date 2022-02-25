Avalanche warning issued for Chugach and Kenai Mountains, Hatcher Pass Road to remain closed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center issued an avalanche warning for the entire eastern Kenai Peninsula between Girdwood and Seward, and posted their most dire avalanche forecast all year.

Additionally, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources announced that Hatcher Pass Road will remain closed for at least two more weeks after numerous avalanches crossed the road in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The avalanche warning for the western Chugach and Kenai Mountains went into effect at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will last for 24 hours.

In a forecast on the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center website, forecaster John Sykes wrote that areas near Portage and the Placer River could see as much as 6 feet of snow in the next two days. The forecast written by Sykes lists avalanche danger as high at all elevations, the most severe avalanche forecast posted for Turnagain Pass since Dec. 10.

In the forecast, Sykes said that human-triggered avalanches 2-3 feet deep in areas with fresh wind are likely, and that natural avalanches are possible.

“The potential for avalanches to release on deeper weak layers and create very large avalanches 3-6 (feet) deep also exists in areas with a weaker overall snowpack,” Sykes wrote.

A naturally-triggered avalanche near Girdwood on Monday sent falling snow toward nearby homes and into Crow Creek. Sykes and forecasters that examined the avalanche reported that it was between 3-6 feet deep and 700-1,000 feet wide, and failed on weak snow facets from November, deeper than the crust formed by warm weather around New Year’s Eve. Sykes posted a video from the crown of the avalanche, detailing the danger.

“The potential for this to load back up with the big storms coming in the next couple days and avalanche again is pretty high,” Sykes said in the video. “... These buried facets are a major concern. We’re seeing natural avalanches on them and with a big storm rolling in the chances of that is just going to go up.”

After the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities initially closed Hatcher Pass Road at mile 11 on Feb. 14, the Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that the closure will remain in place for at least two weeks. With resources focused on the incoming storm on the Kenai Peninsula and continuing avalanche danger in Hatcher Pass, Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation Mat-Su Superintendent Stuart Leidner said.

“They’re being pushed real hard in terms of some other more higher priority areas like the Seward Highway and other major road corridors. They just haven’t had the time to come up and do any mitigation efforts and or their own assessment,” Leidner said on Thursday. “... We’re just in a situation where these last few storm cycles, you know, since Valentine’s (Day) has just created a situation where we can’t safely operate our staff in the area.”

According to the Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center, during the Valentine’s Day storm cycle Hatcher Pass received 50 inches of new snow and 8 inches of water, followed by 22 inches of new snow and 3.5 inches of water during the President’s Day storm cycle earlier this week.

“Weak layers that were formed earlier in the season are now buried under 3-4 feet of snow. The persistent slab problem has now transitioned into a deep persistent slab problem,” Assistant Avalanche Specialist Jake Kayes wrote in a forecast issued Thursday.

Kayes’ forecast was the least severe in over two weeks. Out of the last five forecasts posted, four listed avalanche danger as high at all elevations. Of the major avalanches documented by the Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center, a slide on the east face of Government Peak accumulated debris estimated at 30-40 feet deep.

“Human-triggered deep persistent slab avalanches are possible at all elevations and all aspects on slopes 30º and steeper,” Kayes wrote Thursday. “Natural avalanches are unlikely. These avalanches will be large to very large in size. Remotely triggering an avalanche above you or on an adjacent slope is possible.”

Additionally, a berm was constructed at mile 11 of the road to Hatcher Pass to discourage any backcountry travel into dangerous avalanche conditions in the area. The Hatcher Pass Avalanche Center recorded a flight over at least five avalanches that occurred in the pass, crossing the road at upper and lower portions. Avalanches occurring on opposite sides of Hatcher Pass — in the Punk Spines and on Marmot Mountain — met at the bottom of the valley, creating a pile of snow on top of the iced over Susitna River.

With newly available ski rentals and a “Skee school,” Skeetawk Ski Area remains open and unaffected by the road closure in Hatcher Pass.

“We are staying open thankfully,” Skeetawk General Manager Megan Justus said Thursday. “DOT has closed the road at our turnout — so like just beyond us is where the road closure is — and they did that specifically so we could stay open. So we’re very grateful for that, but our road is plowed and we’re outside of avy territory and so we’re able to stay open.”

