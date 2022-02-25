Advertisement

Parents sue after stranger admits to sneaking into NICU to feed and change their baby

A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not his.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:55 PM AKST
(Gray News) - A mother and father in Iowa are suing a hospital after a stranger admitted to sneaking into the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), bottle feeding their newborn and changing the child’s diaper in December.

Mother Gabrielle Lage and father Chase Adams are suing Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines for the security lapse. The parents are also suing 36-year-old Adam Wedig, the man who admits he slipped into the NICU.

Adam Wedig is seen on security video sneaking into the NICU.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)

According to an affidavit, Wedig said he followed a nurse through a secure door into the NICU, fed the couple’s baby a bottle and changed the child’s diaper. While he admits doing it, he hasn’t said why.

The baby was not harmed. Wedig has been charged with trespassing.

The parents say they filed the lawsuit to make sure something like this does not happen again.

“If a stranger can gain access to the NICU, it says loads about the lapse of security Mercy has. Hopefully this will change things and change them permanently for the better,” the parents’ lawyer Thomas Slater said.

