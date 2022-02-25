Roscoe’s restaurant reopens in new Anchorage location after arson fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than 30 years in the restaurant business, it would be accurate to say Roscoe Wyche knows a little bit about cooking up soul food. Wyche and his parents opened Roscoe’s Skyline Restaurant in the Government Hill neighborhood in 1988 and Wyche has carried on the family business ever since.

But things have changed over the years. An arson fire in 1997 forced the family to leave their Government Hill location. Wyche reopened in what was then the Sears Mall, and later moved to a building next to the Northway Mall. In 2014, Roscoe’s Catfish and Barbeque landed in their downtown location on 6th Avenue.

This past July, the unthinkable happened again, when a stranger broke into the building and started another fire. The Anchorage Fire Department extinguished the blaze quickly and the suspect was arrested, but extensive water damage forced Wyche to shut down.

One thing Wyche was able to save is a collection of cherished photographs which show the fans and celebrities that have made a point of stopping at Roscoe’s for an authentic meal in Anchorage during visits over the years. People like comedian Chris Rock, rapper Snoop Dogg, former Governor Jay Hammond, and even civil rights icon Rosa Parks have stopped into Roscoe’s for a meal.

“Oh my goodness, it don’t get no better than that,” Wyche said.

He said the photos are looking for a new wall. Earlier this summer he opened a new branch of his restaurant at 341 Boniface Parkway that includes Latin food. The vibe is different than his downtown location, but old favorites are also on the menu and Wyche said customers are starting to catch on.

Wyche is grateful for the community’s support and said he is determined to reopen his downtown location as well. Because insurance money didn’t cover all his costs, he’s started a GoFundMe page to try and fast-track the work. He’s hoping that with any luck, they can open their doors in time for summer visitors.

