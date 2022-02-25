Advertisement

Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are...
This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are seeking Carlitos Peralta, a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer's clinic.(Santa Ana (Calif.) Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic.

Santa Ana police say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta had access to his employer’s shipping and delivery system.

His employer has seven warehouses nationwide that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers that include clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Police say Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home.

The police department asked the public Thursday to contact the agency with information about his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of men rescued a moose that was stuck under the ice near a creek in Willow, Alaska on...
Moose rescued from beneath the ice in Willow
A look at the items people have had to hand over to TSA at the Ted Stevens Anchorage...
Alaska TSA sees unique items given up at security, offers tips for travelers
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Dan Sullivan and Rep. Don Young
Alaska delegation release statements on Ukraine crisis
The state of Alaska reported 1,773 new COVID-19 cases since they last reported new numbers last...
Alaska reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 infections over last 5 days
Alaska Housing Finance Corporation is getting ready to distribute $50 million in relief funds...
Mortgage relief will soon be available for Alaskans impacted by pandemic

Latest News

A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia presses Ukraine assault
Skid steer chase
Witnesses describe commotion of stolen skid steer pursuit in Wisconsin neighborhood
Biden imposes additional sanctions on Russia, saying "Putin chose this war."
Biden announces tougher sanctions as Russia invades Ukraine
FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph...
AP source: Oklahoma GOP Sen. Inhofe to announce retirement