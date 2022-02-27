Advertisement

Congressman Young planning legislation to seize Russian yachts

“We must send a message of zero tolerance for Russian aggression, which requires us to make life as difficult as possible for Putin’s sycophants,” Young said.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Congressman Don Young has begun work on legislation that would allow for the federal government to seize Russian-owned yachts, commercial vessels, and Russian-owned vessels flying flags of convenience from other nations.

“America and the rest of the freedom-loving world continue to stand with the Ukrainian people in this time of needless violence and infringement on sovereignty,” Young said in a press release. “This is a very difficult moment for Europe, and our solidarity with Ukraine must be backed with urgent action against rich Russian oligarchs who continue living lavish lifestyles on mega-yachts, all while their thuggish friend Vladimir Putin reigns terror upon innocent, peaceful Ukrainians.”

In the release, Young said that he has been drafting legislation called the Bringing Oligarch Accountability Through Seizure (BOATS) Act, and that he plans to introduce the bill as soon as Congress reconvenes. The BOATS Act would allow for the seizure of the vessels and their contents by the federal government, which would then be auctioned off. Proceeds from the auction of Russian-owned yachts and commercial vessels would then be directed toward humanitarian aid efforts provided by other member states of NATO.

“We must send a message of zero tolerance for Russian aggression, which requires us to make life as difficult as possible for Putin’s sycophants,” Young said in the release. “Taking action against Putin and standing with Ukraine has united our country. There is broad bipartisan consensus that Putin’s violence must be met with action, therefore I call on my friends in both parties to join me in this vital effort.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

