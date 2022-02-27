Fans officially welcome Miss America home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Emma Broyles made three trips back to Anchorage since she became Miss America last December. Her latest visit included her first official event with the title at Fur Rendezvous in downtown Anchorage.

Cheers greeted Broyles as her father, Ron, escorted her into a jam packed ballroom at the Hotel Captain Cook on Saturday night as supporters gathered for Broyles’ official homecoming ball.

The 20 year-old Service High School graduate won the title Dec. 16, at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino. Broyles is the 100th person to wear the crown, and the first Alaskan and first Korean American to win the title.

“There’s definitely still times where I wake up and I think ‘no way! Did I, am I really Miss America?’” Broyles said. “I try my best to really kind of think about it, and really feel incredibly grateful because this is such an incredible opportunity. And I never would’ve imagined myself wearing this crown and this sash, and holding this title of Miss America in a million years.”

Broyles was also joined by 27 state winners who also competed in the pageant. They joined Broyles at the Fur Rondy Parade.

Broyles said she’s home for about a week, and said she will visit several schools during her stay.

